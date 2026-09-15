Sunil Sharma meets Ramban people, assures to raise their issues in Assembly

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 14: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma, accompanied by BJP District President Neelam Langeh, and other senior leaders, met several delegations from Ramban as part of the BJP’s ongoing mass public outreach programme across Jammu & Kashmir.

During the interactions, Sharma held detailed discussions with representatives from different sections of society and patiently heard their grievances, concerns and demands. He assured the delegations that their issues would be taken up with the concerned authorities and directed that necessary steps be taken to ensure their resolution at the earliest.

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Sharma said that the concerns raised by the people of Ramban would be strongly highlighted by the BJP during the ongoing Assembly Session. He reiterated that the BJP remains committed to raising the voice of the common people and ensuring that their legitimate concerns receive due attention.

“The people of Ramban have raised several important issues concerning their day-to-day lives and development. We will strongly raise these matters in the Assembly and continue to pursue them with the concerned authorities until they are addressed,” Sharma said.

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He further said that the BJP would continue to stand firmly with the people of Jammu & Kashmir and oppose policies and decisions that are against their interests.

“BJP will remain the strong voice of the people of J&K. We will continue to expose the anti-people policies and misgovernance of the NC Government and will fight for the rights, development and welfare of every section of society,” Sharma asserted.

Sharma assured the delegations that the BJP would remain accessible to the people and continue its public outreach efforts to understand their problems and take them up at the appropriate forums.