Sunil Sharma holds public outreach prog in Jammu, assures action on demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Leader of Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, led an extensive public outreach programme at the Jammu Convention Centre along with MLAs Sham Lal Sharma, Ch Vikram Randhawa, Yudhvir Sethi, Arvind Gupta, Dr Rajeev Bhagat, Mohan Lal Bhagat and Surinder Bhagat.

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A large number of delegations representing different sections of society apprised the Leader of Opposition and BJP MLAs of their grievances, pending demands and issues concerning their livelihoods, employment, business, infrastructure and welfare. The delegations included representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, Traders Federation, NHM employees, Daily Wagers, OBC Samaj, Transporters, Industries Federation, Junior Pharmacists, farmers, Sports associations, PoJK refugees, Citizen Cooperative Bank and many other organizations and sections of society.

Sunil Sharma and the BJP MLAs gave a patient hearing to the delegations. He also directed the concerned departments to take immediate remedial measures. He also assured them that every genuine issue would be raised forcefully during the Assembly Session. He made it clear that the BJP would not allow the concerns of the people to be pushed aside or reduced to political rhetoric.

Sharing these details with media persons, Sunil Sharma said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir had voted with great expectations for change, development, employment and better governance, but the NC Government has increasingly failed to live up to those expectations. Instead of addressing pressing public issues, he said, the Government appears more focused on excuses, political distractions and rhetoric while genuine concerns of employees, traders, farmers, youth, refugees, transporters and other sections continue to remain unresolved.

Sunil Sharma said the BJP stands firmly with the people of Jammu & Kashmir and will remain their strongest voice inside and outside the Legislative Assembly. "BJP will not sit quietly while the aspirations of Jammu & Kashmir are compromised by the failures and misgovernance of the NC Government," he asserted.

Sharma said the BJP's public outreach is aimed at ensuring that the voice of every section reaches the highest forums of governance. He added that BJP MLAs would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people and fight for their legitimate rights, dignity, development and a better future for Jammu & Kashmir.