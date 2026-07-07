Sunil Sharma Expresses Deep Concern Over Flash Floods in Dool, Kwar and Thathri; Urges Immediate Relief and Restoration Measures

Jammu, 07 July : Leader of Opposition in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, has expressed deep concern over the flash floods that have affected the Dool, Kwar and Thathri areas, causing widespread disruption and hardship for local residents.

Sharma said that he spoke with the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir and urged the administration to ensure the immediate restoration of essential services, including drinking water supply, electricity, and road connectivity in the affected areas so that normalcy can be restored at the earliest.

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He also appealed to the Jammu & Kashmir Government to provide adequate compensation, relief, and all necessary assistance to the affected families without delay. He stressed that relief and rehabilitation efforts should be carried out on a priority basis to minimize the suffering of the people.

Expressing solidarity with the affected families, Sharma said that every possible effort must be made to support those impacted by the disaster and ensure that relief reaches every deserving household in a timely and transparent manner.