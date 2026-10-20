Sunil Sharma compliments PM as Centre approves Rs 475.41 cr for upgradation of 10 ITIs in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, today expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary for the approval of investment plans worth Rs 475.41 crore under the PM-SETU Scheme for the upgradation of ten Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Jammu and Kashmir.

The approval by the National Steering Committee marks a significant step towards strengthening the skill development ecosystem in the Union Territory, enhancing vocational training infrastructure and creating better employment opportunities for the youth.

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Under the approved plan, the Jammu cluster will receive an investment of Rs 240 crore, with ITI Jammu designated as the hub institute and ITIs at R.S. Pura, Nowshera, Samba and Kathua functioning as linked institutes. The Srinagar cluster will receive Rs 235.41 crore, with ITI Srinagar as the hub institute and ITIs at Ganderbal, Kangan, Budgam and Charar-i-Sharief as linked institutes.

The proposed upgradation will focus on modern workshops, advanced machinery and equipment, improved instructor training and industry-aligned courses to ensure that young people acquire skills relevant to the evolving needs of the job market.

Expressing his appreciation, Sunil Sharma said, "I sincerely thank Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Minister, Jayant Chaudhary for this landmark approval. The investment of Rs 475.41 crore will give a major boost to skill development in Jammu and Kashmir and open new avenues of opportunity for our youth. By strengthening our ITIs and aligning vocational training with industry requirements, this initiative will help our young people become more skilled, employable and self-reliant."

He further stated, "The equal focus on the Jammu and Srinagar clusters reflects a commitment to ensuring balanced development across the Union Territory. Whether it is a young man from R.S. Pura or a young woman from Budgam, our youth must have access to quality vocational education and skills that can translate into meaningful employment and entrepreneurship."

Highlighting the expansion of skill development infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Sharma noted that the number of ITIs in the Union Territory had increased from 35 in 2014 to 56 at present, while seating capacity had risen from approximately 3,800 to over 12,400.

"The expansion of ITIs and the substantial increase in training capacity reflect the growing emphasis on skill development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The focus must now remain on quality training, industry participation and ensuring that these institutions become effective gateways to employment and economic empowerment," he added.

Sunil Sharma also expressed his gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha for his continued support and efforts towards strengthening skill development and vocational education in Jammu and Kashmir.

At the same time, the Leader of the Opposition urged the Omar Abdullah-led Government to ensure the timely release of the UT's matching share, wherever applicable, and complete all requisite administrative and procedural formalities without delay.

"The Centre has taken an important step by approving this major investment. The UT administration must now act with urgency and ensure that no young person is deprived of these opportunities because of administrative delays. Timely implementation is essential to translate this approval into modern training facilities, industry-ready skills and sustainable employment for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," Sunil Sharma said.