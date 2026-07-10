Sunil Sharma calls on Nitin Nabin, discusses J&K’s political scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 9: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, today met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, Nitin Nabin here, today and held an extensive discussion on the prevailing political situation in Jammu & Kashmir, organizational matters of the party, issues of public importance, and the concerns and aspirations of the people.

During the meeting, Sunil Sharma briefed the BJP national president about the current scenario in Jammu & Kashmir and apprised him of various challenges and issues being faced by the people. He highlighted the concerns of citizens, particularly the youth, regarding employment opportunities and raised the issue of the recent outsourcing of jobs by the NC-led Government, which has created apprehensions among job aspirants across the region.

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The leaders also discussed various organizational matters, including strengthening the party structure, enhancing coordination among party workers, further expanding the BJP’s outreach among the people, and ensuring that the organization remains closely connected with grassroots-level concerns. Emphasis was laid on strengthening the role of dedicated workers and making collective efforts to serve the people of Jammu & Kashmir effectively.

Sharma stressed the importance of ensuring fairness, transparency and accountability in Government decisions, especially those related to employment and the future of Jammu & Kashmir’s youth. He emphasised that the aspirations of the people must be given the highest priority and that every effort should be made to build confidence among citizens through responsive and responsible governance.

The discussions also covered the broader path ahead for Jammu & Kashmir, with focus on maintaining peace, accelerating development, ensuring justice, strengthening stability and promoting inclusive growth so that every section of society benefits from the region’s progress.

Sunil Sharma reiterated his commitment to continuously raise the voice of the people and work with dedication for their welfare, dignity and a brighter future. He stated that Jammu & Kashmir’s journey towards peace, prosperity and development remains a shared priority.

The meeting reflected a continued commitment towards addressing the concerns of the people, strengthening the organization and working for a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Jammu & Kashmir.