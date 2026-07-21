Sunil, Sham Lal visit flood-hit areas of Poonch- Rajouri, review relief & rehabilitation measures

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 20: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, today visited the flood-affected areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts and met with families impacted by the unfortunate disaster.

A BJP delegation led by Sunil Sharma took stock of the situation and interacted with the affected families. The delegation comprised Ravinder Raina, former president, Sham Lal Sharma (MLA), Shehnaz Ganie, Gopal Mahajan, Mohan Lal (MLA), and Zorawar Singh Jamwal.

Advertisement

Click here to watch video

During the visit, Sunil Sharma listened to the concerns of the affected people, understood the challenges being faced by them, and conducted a detailed review of the situation on the ground. He expressed concern over the hardships faced by the affected families and assured them of continued support and assistance.

Sharma directed the district administration to work with urgency and ensure that all possible help reaches the affected families without delay. He emphasised the importance of efficient rescue operations, immediate relief assistance, restoration of essential services, and a comprehensive rehabilitation plan to help people rebuild their lives.

Sunil Sharma further stated that a detailed report of the situation in Poonch and Rajouri, including the extent of damage, losses suffered by the people, and requirements for relief and rehabilitation, will be submitted to the Central Government. He said that the concerns and demands of the affected families will be brought to the notice of the appropriate authorities so that necessary assistance and support can be ensured at the earliest.

Sham Lal Sharma said that the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has always stood with the people during times of crisis and that all possible support will be sought through proper coordination with concerned agencies.

Sharma stated that, in this difficult time, all agencies must work in close coordination with sensitivity and commitment so that affected families receive timely support and relief. He further stressed that the concerns of the people of Poonch and Rajouri must be addressed on priority and every possible effort should be made for their recovery and rehabilitation.

The visiting delegation reiterated its commitment to standing with the people of Poonch and Rajouri and assured that every possible assistance and support will be extended to the affected families. Their concerns will continue to be raised before the concerned authorities to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation.