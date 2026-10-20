LOS ANGELES, Oct 20: Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, the South Indian character on "The Simpsons", is now voiced by actor and voice-over veteran Sunil Malhotra.

The character, which many Indian origin actors have criticised in the past for stereotyping the community, spoke again on the Sunday night episode of the long-running show after almost a decade.

The character has not been heard since October 2017 episode "The Serfsons" and his return was a closely guarded secret inside "The Simpsons" universe, as per Variety.

On Sunday's episode, Janina Gavankar voiced Apu's wife, Manjula.

Show's executive producer Matt Selman said both characters and the Nahasapeemapetilon family will once again be seen (and heard) on "The Simpsons" more often.

"We love this character, and wanted to bring him back in a smart, 'Simpsons'-y way that allowed him to evolve," Selman said.

"We're excited by what Sunil has already brought to the role, and look forward to seeing more of Apu in the future."

The character was previously voiced by Hank Azaria and has been controversial over the years due to its stereotypical portrayal of a South Asian convenience store clerk.

This portrayal of Apu was at the centre of the 2017 documentary "The Problem With Apu", in which comedian Hari Kondabolu spoke about how he was bullied because of the impact the character had in creating a certain perception around South Asians. Actor Kal Penn had also criticised the way the character was portrayed on the popular show.

After the backlash, Azaria announced that he would no longer voice Apu. "I apologize for my part in creating that and participating in that," Azaria said in 2021 on Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert."

"Part of me feels like I need to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize. And sometimes I do," he said at the time. (PTI)