Sunil lays foundation stone for Dev Sathan River Front at Bhandarkoot

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Nov 12: The Leader of Opposition J&K Legislative Assembly Sunil Kumar Sharma (MLA Paddar-Nagseni) today laid the foundation stone for the development of Dev Sathan River Front at Bhandarkoot. Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma was also present.

The project, initiated under the Local Area Development Programme (LADP) of Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project, is being executed by PWD (R&B) at an estimated cost of Rs. 4.42 crore. The project is set to be completed in 2 years.

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The Dev Sathan River Front project includes viewpoints, parking space for visitors and seating arrangements, where about 250 people can sit at a time and benefit from the facility.

The project would enhance the religious, cultural and tourism significance of Bhandarkoot, besides providing improved facilities to devotees and visitors. It will also contribute towards the beautification of the river front and promotion of local tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, the Leader of Opposition highlighted the importance of the project for the people of Kishtwar and assured all possible support for the holistic development of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the executing agency, PWD (R&B), to ensure quality and timely completion of the project to provide early benefits of the project to the people.

He further directed for taking all measures for the safety of the development works by constructing a protection wall, considering its vicinity to the Chenab River.

ExEn PWD (R&B) Shamis Din besides other officers and officials, were present on the occasion.