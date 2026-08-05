Sunil Khajuria Posted As CEO Udhampur, Subash Chander Gupta As CEO Jammu

JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of Sunil Kumar Khajuria, Principal of Higher Secondary School Pallanwala, as In-charge Chief Education Officer (CEO) and equivalent, and posted him as Chief Education Officer, Udhampur, with immediate effect.

Consequent to the arrangement, Subash Chander Gupta, who was serving as In-charge Chief Education Officer, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Chief Education Officer, Jammu.

See Order Copy Click Here.....