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Home / Govt Orders / Sunil Khajuria Posted As CEO Udhampur, Subash Chander Gupta As CEO Jammu

Sunil Khajuria Posted As CEO Udhampur, Subash Chander Gupta As CEO Jammu

JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of Sunil Kumar Khajuria, Principal of Higher Secondary School Pallanwala, as In-charge Chief Education Officer (CEO) and equivalent, and posted him as Chief Education Officer, Udhampur, with immediate...

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Daily Excelsior
04:48 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of Sunil Kumar Khajuria, Principal of Higher Secondary School Pallanwala, as In-charge Chief Education Officer (CEO) and equivalent, and posted him as Chief Education Officer, Udhampur, with immediate effect.

Consequent to the arrangement, Subash Chander Gupta, who was serving as In-charge Chief Education Officer, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Chief Education Officer, Jammu.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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