Sunil Khajuria Posted As CEO Udhampur, Subash Chander Gupta As CEO Jammu
JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of Sunil Kumar Khajuria, Principal of Higher Secondary School Pallanwala, as In-charge Chief Education Officer (CEO) and equivalent, and posted him as Chief Education Officer, Udhampur, with immediate...
JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of Sunil Kumar Khajuria, Principal of Higher Secondary School Pallanwala, as In-charge Chief Education Officer (CEO) and equivalent, and posted him as Chief Education Officer, Udhampur, with immediate effect.
Consequent to the arrangement, Subash Chander Gupta, who was serving as In-charge Chief Education Officer, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Chief Education Officer, Jammu.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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