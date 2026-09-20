Sunil heads Tax Bar Association

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Advocate Sunil Sharma has been elected as president of the Tax Bar Association, Rail Head Complex Jammu.

The Election Commissioner of the Tax Bar Association, Jammu, R. K. Sharma, formally declared the election results of the Association for the two-year term 2026–28 , in the presence of the members of the Tax Bar Association here today. All the candidates were duly declared elected unopposed.

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Sunil Sharma has been elected as president, Vikrkam Dubey as senior vice president; Utkal Sharma as vice-president; Ankush Sawhney as general secretary while Arjun Magotra as joint secretary-cum-treasurer.

The Election Commissioner congratulated all the newly elected office-bearers and expressed confidence that the newly constituted team would discharge its responsibilities with diligence and dedication, while working collectively for the welfare and professional interests of the members of the Association.

The newly elected team reiterated its commitment to promoting the welfare of its members, safeguarding their professional interests and upholding the dignity and institutional values of the Tax Bar Association throughout its tenure.