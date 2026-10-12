New Delhi, Oct 12: Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been named a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The distinction recognizes his longstanding commitment to deepening economic relations between India and France, alongside his work in telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

The Legion of Honour, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, is the highest civilian award conferred by the French Republic. The insignia will be formally presented to Mittal on October 28, 2026, during a ceremony at the Embassy of France in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Commenting on the announcement, Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, highlighted Mittal's decades-long engagement with the European nation.

"Sunil Bharti Mittal has been a friend of France for more than thirty years, since the early days of Airtel in 1992. He has unflaggingly nurtured these ties over the decades, and shown what French and Indian business endeavours can achieve together," Mathou said in a statement.

The Ambassador further noted Mittal's ongoing involvement in the space sector.

"Today he advances these relations as Vice-Chairman of Eutelsat, at a time when our two countries are moving forward jointly in space and digital technology. In awarding him the Légion d’honneur, the President of the Republic recognises an outstanding business leader who has contributed to making France a lasting partner in India," he added.

Responding to the conferment, Mittal expressed his appreciation for the bilateral partnership.

"I am moved and humbled by this gracious award from the Republic of France. My association with France began at Airtel’s inception in 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux joined hands with Bharti to introduce mobile telephony in India," Mittal said.

"It continues today through my role as Co-Chairman of Eutelsat, the European satellite champion. I accept this honour with gratitude to the President of the French Republic, H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron and with a renewed commitment to further deepen the economic ties between India and France," he added.

Bharti's corporate relationship with France began in 1992 through Compagnie Générale des Eaux and Société Française du Radiotéléphone, expanding over the years through partnerships with AXA and Alcatel-Lucent.

At present, Bharti Space Limited holds a 17.88 per cent stake in Paris-headquartered Eutelsat as its largest private shareholder, while the French State holds 29.65 percent.

Mittal received the Padma Bhushan in 2007 and was appointed an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2024. (Agencies)