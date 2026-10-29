Sundram Fasteners H1 profit  rises 12 pc to Rs 310 cr on higher revenue

MUMBAI, Oct 29: Auto components maker Sundram Fasteners has reported a 12 per cent growth in standalone profit after tax to Rs 310.95 crore in six months to September over the same period last year.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 278.62 crore in the April-September period of FY26.

The standalone revenue from operations for the period under review grew 26 per cent to Rs 3,375.53 crore from Rs 2,688.54 crore in the same period last year, the company said on Wednesday.

Domestic sales for the period were at Rs 1,172.90 crore compared to Rs 956.94 crore during H1 last year, registering a growth of 23 per cent year-on-year, it said.

Buoyed by favourable customer demand, the company registered exports of Rs 530.95 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as against Rs 338.02 crore in the July-September of the previous year, marking a growth of 57 per cent, the company said.

It also said that despite the increase in prices of raw material and indirect materials, Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, grew by 14 per cent to Rs 277.58 crore, up from Rs 243.67 crore in the same period last year.

The company incurred Rs 281.01 crore as capital expenditure for the half-year ended September 30, 2026, in line with its planned capital expenditure for the financial year 2026-27.

These investments will help the company scale in non-auto, EV, hybrid, and adjacent spaces, it said. (PTI)