Sun Pharma inks global licensing pact with  LIB Therapeutics for cholesterol drug Lerodalcibep

NEW DELHI, Sept 28: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday said it has signed an exclusive agreement with US-based LIB Therapeutics to manufacture, commercialise, and globally license Lerodalcibep in all markets outside the United States and China.

Lerodalcibep is a once-monthly PCSK9 inhibitor used to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and treat adult patients with hypercholesterolaemia and mixed dyslipidaemia.

PCSK9 inhibitors are a class of advanced medications designed to lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or "bad" cholesterol by blocking the PCSK9 protein.

Under the agreement, LIB will receive upfront and future milestone payments, along with royalties based on net sales in the licensed territories, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Other terms remain confidential.

The drug recently received marketing authorisation from the European Commission on September 21, 2026, under the brand name Lyrokaul. In the US, it is approved by the FDA under the brand name Lerochol.

Sun Pharma stated that the deal strengthens its Innovative Medicines portfolio by providing access to a USD 3.7-billion PCSK9 market outside the US and China, which is growing at 38 per cent CAGR. Europe alone accounted for USD 2.9 billion of this market in MAT Q2 2026.

"Once-monthly lerodalcibep dosing, with robust LDL-C reduction and the added benefits of a small-volume injection and six-month ambient storage, simplifies treatment for patients and offers greater convenience," Kirti W Ganorkar, Managing Director of Sun Pharma, said.

"This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening our global Innovative Medicines portfolio, particularly in cardiovascular care. With exclusive rights outside the United States and China, we look forward to expanding access to this important treatment option for patients globally," he added.

Sun Pharma will be responsible for pursuing regulatory approvals in licensed territories where approval has not yet been obtained. (PTI)