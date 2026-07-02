Summer vacations in Winter Zone schools of Jammu from July 6

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: All Government and recognized private schools in Winter Zone of Jammu Division will observe summer vacations from July 6 to July 19, 2026.

An order in this regard was issued today by the Directorate of School Education, Jammu following approval of the same conveyed by the competent authority.

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As per the order, all the Government and recognized private schools upto Higher Secondary level falling in Winter Zone of Jammu division shall observe summer vacations with effect from July 6 to July 19, 2026.