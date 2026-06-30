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Home / Latest News / Summer Vacation In Kashmir Division Schools From July 6 To 19

Summer Vacation In Kashmir Division Schools From July 6 To 19

SRINAGAR, June 30: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced summer vacation for all Government and recognised private schools up to the Higher Secondary level across the Kashmir Division. According to an official order issued on Monday, the...

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Daily Excelsior
10:44 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, June 30: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced summer vacation for all Government and recognised private schools up to the Higher Secondary level across the Kashmir Division.

According to an official order issued on Monday, the schools will remain closed for 14 days from July 6 to July 19, 2026.

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