Summer Vacation In Kashmir Division Schools From July 6 To 19
SRINAGAR, June 30: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced summer vacation for all Government and recognised private schools up to the Higher Secondary level across the Kashmir Division. According to an official order issued on Monday, the...
SRINAGAR, June 30: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced summer vacation for all Government and recognised private schools up to the Higher Secondary level across the Kashmir Division.
According to an official order issued on Monday, the schools will remain closed for 14 days from July 6 to July 19, 2026.
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