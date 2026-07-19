Summer Vacation In Jammu Winter Zone Schools Extended Till July 22
JAMMU, July 19: The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has extended the ongoing summer vacation in all Government and recognised private schools up to the Higher Secondary level falling in the winter zone of Jammu Division till July 22,...
JAMMU, July 19: The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has extended the ongoing summer vacation in all Government and recognised private schools up to the Higher Secondary level falling in the winter zone of Jammu Division till July 22, 2026.
As per an order issued on July 18, the schools will now reopen on July 23, 2026 (Thursday).
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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