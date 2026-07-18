Summer Vacation Extension To Be Decided After Due Consideration, Says Sakina Itoo

Kulgam, July 18: Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Education, Health and Medical Education, and Social Welfare, Sakina Itoo on Saturday said that the government will take a final decision on the possible extension of the ongoing summer vacation only after a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to DH Pora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, the Education Minister said the administration is closely monitoring weather conditions and other relevant factors before making any announcement regarding the reopening of schools.

"The decision regarding the extension of summer vacations will be taken after due consideration," Itoo said, adding that the government is carefully reviewing the situation to ensure that any decision taken is in the best interest of students and the education sector.

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Her remarks come amid widespread speculation and growing public demand for an extension of the summer break as intermittent rainfall and changing weather conditions continue to affect several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister said the government remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of students while also ensuring that the academic calendar is maintained with minimum disruption. She reiterated that all relevant aspects, including weather forecasts and educational requirements, are being taken into account before arriving at a final decision (KNC)