Summer vacation extended in schools

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 18: Government today extended the ongoing summer vacation in all Government and recognised private schools across the Kashmir Division and Winter Zone of Jammu Division by three more days, citing the prevailing heatwave and an adverse weather forecast.

Schools, which were scheduled to reopen on July 20, will now remain closed till July 22 and are set to resume classes on July 23.

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Announcing the decision in a post on X, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said, "In view of the prevailing weather conditions, it has been decided to extend the summer vacation for all Government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division and the Winter Zones of Jammu Division up to July 22."

The decision follows a weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department, forecasting an extended wet spell across J&K from July 19 to 23, with warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall and the possibility of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Officials said the extension has been ordered as a precautionary measure in view of the continuing spell of extreme heat and the forecast of adverse weather conditions.

They said the safety and well-being of students, teachers and school staff remain the Government's top priority.