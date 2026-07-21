Summer Vacation Extended Across J&K Till July 26, Clarifies Minister Sakina Itoo

JAMMU, July 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today extended the ongoing summer vacation for all Government and recognised private schools across the Union Territory till July 26, bringing schools in the Summer Zones of Jammu Division under the ambit of the order as well.

The clarification came from Education Minister Sakina Itoo, who announced through a fresh post on X that the extension would also apply to all schools in the Summer Zones of Jammu Division. Earlier, the extension had been announced only for schools in the Kashmir Division and the Winter Zones of Jammu Division.

With the latest announcement, all Government and recognised private schools across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed till July 26 and reopen on Monday, July 27, 2026.

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The Minister said the decision was taken after reviewing the prevailing weather conditions, with the safety and well-being of students, teachers and their families being the Government's foremost priority.

She also appealed to the public to remain alert and strictly follow weather advisories and safety guidelines issued by the concerned authorities, wishing everyone good health and safety amid the continuing spell of adverse weather.