Summer Vacation Announced For Winter Zone Schools Of Jammu Division From July 6 To 19

Jammu, Jul 1: The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) on Wednesday issued an official order announcing summer vacation for all Government and recognized Private Schools up to Higher Secondary level falling in the Winter Zone of Jammu Division.

According to Order No. 226-DSEJ of 2026 dated July 1, 2026, issued by the Directorate of School Education Jammu, all schools in the Winter Zone shall observe summer vacation from July 6, 2026, to July 19, 2026.

The order states that the decision has been taken with the approval of the competent authority in view of the prevailing summer conditions. During the notified period, all educational institutions covered under the order will remain closed for academic activities.

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The Directorate has circulated the order to the Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioners, Chief Education Officers, Joint Directors, SCERT Jammu and other concerned authorities for information and necessary action.

The official order has also been forwarded to the Information Department for wide publicity and to the Directorate’s Computer Section for uploading on the official website.

The schools are expected to reopen on July 20, 2026 (Monday) after the conclusion of the summer vacation, subject to any further instructions issued by the School Education Department.