Summer Sunday League Badminton Tournament-2026 held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Organized by Kings Badminton Club Jammu and sanctioned by the Jammu City & District Badminton Association, the Summer Sunday League Badminton Tournament-2026 was held at Police Line Badminton Hall, Jammu.

Guzar Singh Slathia, former IGP was chief guest and he distributed prizes among winners and runner-ups of the tournament.

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He also congratulated the organizers. All arrangements for the tournament were made by J&K Police.

Speaking on the occasion, Gulzar Singh Slathia appreciated the organizer Sukhdev Singh and his team for the grand success of the tournament.

Those present on the occasion were Balbir Singh Jamwal, senior vice president Jammu City & District Badminton Association (JC&DBA), Pawanjit Singh, vice president, Rameshwar Manhas, Rohan Slathia and others.

The matches were played under the supervision of Sukhdev Singh, Vasudev Sharma and Narinder Singh.

The 1st prize winner team included Mohit Jain, Narinder Charak and Randhir Mehta; team winning the 2nd prize included Arun Kumar, Sunil Sharma and Rameshwar Manhas while the team with 3rd prize included Vishav, Bhutia, Balbir Singh, Sanjeev Slathia, Vishav and R.K Sodhi.