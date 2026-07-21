Summer Break Extended Across Kashmir, Winter Zones Of Jammu Until July 26; Classes To Resume On July 27

Srinagar, July 21 : The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday announced an extension of the ongoing summer vacation for all government as well as recognised private schools across the Kashmir Division and the Winter Zones of Jammu Division until July 26, 2026, citing the prevailing weather situation.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo said the decision was taken after reviewing the existing weather conditions, with the safety and well-being of students, teachers and their families remaining the government’s foremost concern.

She informed that educational institutions falling under the affected regions will now reopen on Monday, July 27, 2026, following the extended vacation period.

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The Minister also urged people to remain cautious and cooperate with the administration by adhering to all weather-related advisories and safety guidelines issued by the concerned authorities.

Emphasising the importance of public awareness during the ongoing weather conditions, Itoo appealed to citizens to stay alert and prioritise their safety.

“I urge everyone to remain safe, stay vigilant and strictly follow the advisories issued by the concerned authorities. My best wishes for the health and safety of all,” the Minister said.(KNC)