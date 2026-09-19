Sultan Warriors enter knockouts in BIG Premier League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Sultan Warriors Baramulla entered the knockout stage of the Greenlam Laminates BIG Premier League 2026 after defeating Asian Warriors by 127 runs at Bakshi Stadium here today.

Sultan Warriors, who won the toss and elected to bat, posted a strong total before restricting Asian Warriors to secure a comprehensive victory. Asif Rasool was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round performance, scoring 145 runs and claiming three wickets.

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In another match, Royal Goodwill Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bat first against Bhat Lions Kupwara at the same venue. The tournament features eight teams, with the league stage being played from September 15 to 20. The quarter-finals are scheduled for September 21, followed by the semi-finals on September 22 and the final on September 23.