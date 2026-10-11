Sukhnandan shows concern over shortage of staff in Govt schools

‘Omar Govt playing with students’ future’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Former Minister and senior BJP leader, Sukhnandan Choudhary launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah over the failure to address the shortage of teaching staff in Government schools, particularly in the Jammu province, warning that the future of thousands of students can't be sacrificed due to the Government's neglect of the education sector.

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Addressing a press conference at the BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Saturday, along with BJP Media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Party's Kisan Morcha president, Rakesh Pant, and former DDC member, Balbir Lal, Choudhary expressed serious concern over the shortage of principals, headmasters, lecturers, and subject-specific teachers in Government schools. He demanded that Omar Abdullah Government should immediately take corrective measures to fill the vacant posts or accept responsibility for the deteriorating situation and resign from the position of heading the Government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Choudhary said that numerous Government schools continue to struggle with a lack of essential teaching staff. He pointed out that several higher secondary schools are functioning without principals or lecturers in important subjects, while high schools are facing shortages of headmasters, mathematics teachers, physical training teachers, and other essential staff.

"How can the Government talk about educational development when Government schools are struggling to provide students with teachers for their subjects? The Chief Minister must answer to the parents whose children are suffering because of these deficiencies. The future of our children can't be held hostage to administrative apathy," Choudhary asserted.

Presenting a detailed list of schools facing staff shortages, he highlighted deficiencies in Marh, Chamb, Pallanwala, Chowki Choura, R S Pura, Bishnah, Dablair, and other areas. He said these were not merely administrative shortcomings but serious issues directly affecting students' access to quality education, academic performance, and future opportunities.

The senior BJP leader further questioned why such vacancies had remained unaddressed despite the importance attached to education in Government policies and budgetary allocations. He called for an immediate assessment of staff requirements in every Government school, followed by the time-bound deployment of principals, lecturers, and subject teachers according to actual needs.

He demanded that the Omar Abdullah-led Government move beyond announcements and take concrete action on the ground, ensuring that every Government school has the teaching staff necessary to provide students with quality education.