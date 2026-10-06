Sukhnandan, group of IFS officers call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 5: Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister, J&K, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

A group of Indian Forest Service officers of the 2024 batch also called on Lieutenant Governor. They were accompanied by Dr MK Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) for Working Plan, Research & Trainings.

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During the interaction, the young officers briefed the Lieutenant Governor on their field experiences in Jammu Kashmir and shared their insights regarding the flagship environmental and developmental initiatives currently being implemented across the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes to the Officers for a successful and impactful career in public service.

The group of Officers included Anubhav Jain, Ms Anusha Koli, Aseem, Sana Fayaz and Shubham Kanoujia.