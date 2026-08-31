'Sukh Dukh Ke Saathi': Rajnath Says India Committed To Support Nepal In Rescue, Rehabilitation

New Delhi, Aug 31: Describing India as Nepal's close friend and "Sukh dukh ke saathi", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said New Delhi stands shoulder to shoulder with "our Nepali brothers and sisters", and it is committed to support Kathmandu's efforts for search, rescue and rehabilitation following the large-scale devastation caused by the flash floods in that country.

In a post on X, he said, "Went to the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi and expressed my condolences by signing the condolence book."

"On behalf of the Government and people of India, I extend my deepest condolences to the people of Nepal and their Government, on the loss of precious lives and large-scale devastation caused by the flash flood on 26 August 2026," he wrote.

Advertisement

This tragic natural calamity has affected the citizens of Nepal along with a number of foreign nationals, including Indians, he said.

The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 903 on Monday, with more bodies being recovered and nearly 4,250 people still missing, authorities said.

Bodies have been recovered from all eight affected districts as rescuers race against time to search for those missing and rescue those stranded on the sixth day since the disaster.

The disaster, believed to have been triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives in this disaster. We hope for speedy recovery of those who were injured. As a close friend and partner, and 'Sukh Dukh Ke Saathi', India has always stood by Nepal. In this trying time also, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Nepali brothers and sisters and are committed to support Nepal's efforts for search, rescue and rehabilitation," Singh said in his post.

On the day the disaster struck the Himalayan nation, Singh in a post had said that he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating floods in Nepal, and asserted that India would provide all possible support and assistance to its "friendly neighbour".

India has sent multiple tranches of relief material, a 19-member specialised forensics team to help augment the analysis of DNA samples for the identification of victims' mortal remains, and a tunnel rescue team to offer assistance to flood-ravaged Nepal. (Agencies)