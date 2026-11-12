Suicide attack on police station foiled in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Nov 12: Pakistani security forces foiled a suicide attack on a police station early on Thursday in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said.

According to initial reports, attackers rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the main gate of the Bandkorai police station in Dera Ismail Khan district at 1:44 am, triggering a powerful blast.

The explosion destroyed the station's main gate and collapsed a section of the boundary wall. It also destroyed a nearby mosque and damaged several surrounding houses, spreading fear and panic in the area.

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Police personnel stationed inside the building launched a swift retaliatory action, preventing the attackers from entering the premises and forcing them to flee.

No police personnel were injured in the attack, according to authorities, who said that information about the attackers was awaited.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the timing and details of the blast.

Following the attack, additional police personnel and security forces rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the fleeing assailants. (PTI)