Sudha Yadav sworn in as Karnataka Governor

BENGALURU, Oct 16: Sudha Yadav was sworn in as the Governor of Karnataka on Friday.

She replaced Thaawar Chand Gehlot, who had been holding the office since July 11, 2021.

Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Vibhu Bakhru administered the oath of office to her at an event held at Lok Bhavan, the Governor's House.

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President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Kargil war widow and BJP leader Sudha Yadav, 61, as the new Governor of Karnataka. (PTI)