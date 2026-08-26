Sudden Flood Sweeps Through Northern Nepal, Alert Issued

KATHMANDU, Aug 26: A sudden and massive flood swept through northern Nepal on Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage to the border settlement and placing multiple downstream districts on high alert, officials said.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time), reportedly coming from the direction of Tibet.

The sudden rise in water caused widespread destruction in Timure ᨊin Rasuwa district and the nearby Syafrubesi area, with vehicles, goods and other property washed away, the Nepal Army said in a statement. (AGENCIES)