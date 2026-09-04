Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Lord Krishna sand sculpture with 101 makhan handis at Puri beach

BHUBANESHWAR, Sep 3 : Internationally acclaimed sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a magnificent devotional sand sculpture of Bal Gopal (Little Krishna) at Puri Beach in Odisha on Thursday to mark the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

The 8-foot-tall sand artwork, carrying the message "Happy Janmashtami," depicts Lord Krishna in his serene and divine Bal Gopal form, capturing the spiritual and cultural essence associated with the festival.

The sculpture features Little Krishna holding his beloved flute, alongside a large Makhan Handi (butter pot) and a gentle cow resting beside him. The composition beautifully evokes the enchanting stories of Krishna's playful childhood in Gokul.

Advertisement

Adding a unique and striking element to the artwork, 101 miniature Makhan Handis have been placed around the main sculpture, symbolising devotion and the joyous spirit associated with Bal Gopal.

The artwork was created with the support of students of the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute.

Extending his Janmashtami greetings, Pattnaik said, "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna bless everyone with peace, happiness, good health and prosperity. May the divine presence of Bal Gopal fill our lives with love, compassion, positivity and harmony."

The striking sand sculpture drew a large number of tourists and visitors to Puri Beach, who gathered to admire the artwork and celebrate the festival.

Pattnaik has represented India at more than 65 international sand sculpture championships and festivals, earning widespread global recognition for his artistic excellence.

Through his distinctive sand art, he continues to showcase India's rich cultural heritage while also raising awareness about pressing social and environmental issues, including climate change, plastic pollution, public health and global peace.

)UNI)