Sudarsan Patnaik creates 100 sand chariots on Puri beach ahead of Rath Yatra

PURI, Jul 15 : Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sculpture featuring 100 miniature sand chariots on the Puri beach ahead of the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities, which begins on Thursday.

The installation, opened to the public on Wednesday, features a giant sand idol of Lord Jagannath alongside 100 miniature sand chariots.

It bears the message: "Jai Jagannatha, Happy Ratha Jatra."

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The artwork also pays tribute to Panchasakha saint-poet Balaram Das, who, according to Jagannath tradition, created a Bali Rath (sand chariot) on the seashore and offered prayers to Mahaprabhu Jagannath after being unable to participate in the Rath Yatra.

"This sacred episode remains a timeless symbol of unwavering devotion and holds a special place in the spiritual significance of the festival," Pattnaik said.

The sculpture depicts Lord Jagannath with the three majestic chariots, while the 100 miniature sand chariots symbolise the devotion and faith of millions of devotees who participate in the annual festival.

It was created with the support of students of the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute.

"Gundicha Rath Yatra is not just a festival; it is a divine journey that fills every devotee's heart with faith, devotion, and joy. Through this sculpture, I offer my humble prayers to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and seek His blessings for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of humanity. Jai Jagannath," Patnaik said. (PTI)