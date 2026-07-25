Successive Govts neglected Srinagar city residents, alleges Altaf Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 24: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today alleged that the people of Srinagar city have consistently been neglected by those who have remained at the helm of affairs over the decades.

He said that the residents of Srinagar continue to grapple with a host of challenges, including rising unemployment, inadequate housing, and a lack of essential public infrastructure.

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Bukhari said, "No Government has made sincere efforts to create employment opportunities or undertaken meaningful initiatives to address the city's housing needs and infrastructure deficit. Srinagar has been left behind in terms of development and that, even today, no concrete measures are being taken to improve the condition of the city or the quality of life of its residents."

Reiterating his demand for dialogue between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Central Government, he said, "I once again urge the Government of India to initiate a meaningful dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, so that the existing trust deficit between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country can be bridged and their genuine issues and grievances are addressed in a sincere and effective manner."

"Prime Minister and Home Minister have themselves assured that they would engage with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the youth. I believe this is the right time for the Government of India to fulfil that commitment by initiating a meaningful dialogue with the people," he added.

On this occasion, a number of political leaders and activists from party's like NC and PDP formally joined Apni Party.

The new entrants included Manzoor Ahmad Dar Bock president , Farooq Ahmad Reshi Danihama, Bilal Ahmad Mir Danihama ,Ghulam Mohammad BeighDanihama, Mohammad Anas Chinga, Tahir Ahmad, Zeeshan Ahmad, Ghulam AhmadDono, Ghulam Rashool Mir, Abdul Hameed Bhat, Tariq Ahmad, Mohammad Qazam Shalimar and others.

Among others who were present included Orgainser Central Kashmir Mohammad Shafi Mir, District president Srinagar Zaffar Habib, Provincial Coordinator Kashmir Shabir Ahmad Reshi, Provincial Secretary Kashmir Mohammad Saleem Lone, Provincial Youth president Kahsmir Jibran Dar, Youth District president Srinagar Ishtiyaq Khan, Youth District vice president Srinagar Mudasir Ah Bhat, Youth Jt Secretary Srinagar Mudasir Wali, Tanveer Hussain Pathan, Sameer Iqbal and others.