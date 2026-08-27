Successful rangeland restoration begins with pastoralists as custodians: Bhupender Yadav

NEW DELHI, Aug 26 : Combining traditional knowledge with modern science can deliver rangeland restoration that is ecologically sound, economically viable and socially inclusive, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

The minister also said that successful restoration begins with pastoralists as custodians, not merely beneficiaries.

Yadav made these comments while addressing a ministerial dialogue on 'Restoration of Rangelands and the Well-being of Pastoralist Communities' at the 17th Conference of Parties (CoP17) of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Mongolia.

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The minister highlighted that satellite-based desertification and land degradation atlases provide a scientific basis for mapping grasslands and planning restoration.

Moreover, recognition of grazing rights and community forest resource rights help strengthen the role of local communities in sustainable management, according to Yadav.

The minister summed up his address by saying that India's approach integrates landscape management, watershed development, sustainable grazing, fodder development and livelihood support, with community participation at its core.

"India welcomes dedicated, accessible financing for rangeland restoration, and stands ready to share its experience and solutions through South-South cooperation," he said. (PTI)