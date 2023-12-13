Subsidized Heli Services Set To Resume Again In Hilly Districts Of Jammu Division

Div Com reviews preparedness; Asks DCs to appoint nodal officers, ensure readiness of helipads & other logistics

JAMMU, Dec 13: Helicopter services are being resumed to provide respite to the people of hilly districts of Jammu Division during the winter season.

Today, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar convened a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, and other stakeholders to assess the preparedness for this much-anticipated revival.

The Div Com instructed Deputy Commissioners to appoint Nodal Officers and conduct joint inspections with Global Vectra Helicorp’s technical team to facilitate the readiness of designated helipads in their respective districts. The discussion delved into the finer details of initiating services, including notifying timings and fare schedules to all designated locations.

Taking a significant step forward, the Div Com appointed Joint Director Tourism as the Nodal Officer to facilitate seamless coordination with the service provider -Global Vectra Helicorp. The Joint Director Tourism has been tasked with establishing a dedicated counter and assembling a team for efficient ticket booking at TRC Jammu.

To keep the public well-informed, the Div Com instructed Deputy Commissioners to widely publicize and notify fares and timings at prominent locations such as hospitals and bus stands. Representatives from Civil Aviation shared details of routes and fares, with the reassurance that this renewed helicopter service will not only bring relief to the locals but also prove invaluable during medical emergencies.

This development is not just about transportation; it’s a beacon of hope for the community, promising convenience and swift assistance during medical emergencies. The resumption of regular helicopter services is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of the residents.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner, Pankaj Katoch; Joint Director Tourism, Sunaina Sharma; Representative of Global Vectra Helicorp Pvt. Ltd; Civil Aviation Department and other concerned officers, while Deputy Commissioners of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar participated in the meeting through Video Conferencing.