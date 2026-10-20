GOVERNMENT OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Department of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Kashmir

Lalmandi, Srinagar, 190008, J&K

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NOTICE

Subject: Submission of copies of retirement notification(s)/other documentary evidence with regard to retirement of retired officers.

Ref: Agriculture Production Department, Civil Secretariat letter No. Agri- Gaz/55/2026 dated 25.08.2026.

Whereas, the Agriculture Production Department, Civil Secretariat, vide above referred letter has sought copies of retirement notification(s)/other documentary evidence with regard to retirement of retired officers up to 2018;

Whereas, the requisite records available in this Directorate have been examined and the information/documents in respect of some retired officers have been ascertained;.................

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