Submission of copies of retirement notification(s)/other documentary evidence with regard to retirement of retired officers
GOVERNMENT OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR Department of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Kashmir Lalmandi, Srinagar, 190008, J&K NOTICE Subject: Submission of copies of retirement notification(s)/other documentary evidence with regard to retirement of retired officers. Ref: Agriculture Production Department, Civil Secretariat letter...
GOVERNMENT OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR
Department of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Kashmir
Lalmandi, Srinagar, 190008, J&K
NOTICE
Subject: Submission of copies of retirement notification(s)/other documentary evidence with regard to retirement of retired officers.
Ref: Agriculture Production Department, Civil Secretariat letter No. Agri- Gaz/55/2026 dated 25.08.2026.
Whereas, the Agriculture Production Department, Civil Secretariat, vide above referred letter has sought copies of retirement notification(s)/other documentary evidence with regard to retirement of retired officers up to 2018;
Whereas, the requisite records available in this Directorate have been examined and the information/documents in respect of some retired officers have been ascertained;.................