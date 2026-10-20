Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Results & Lists / Submission of copies of retirement notification(s)/other documentary evidence with regard to retirement of retired officers

Submission of copies of retirement notification(s)/other documentary evidence with regard to retirement of retired officers

GOVERNMENT OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR Department of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Kashmir Lalmandi, Srinagar, 190008, J&K NOTICE Subject: Submission of copies of retirement notification(s)/other documentary evidence with regard to retirement of retired officers. Ref: Agriculture Production Department, Civil Secretariat letter...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
11:23 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

GOVERNMENT OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Department of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Kashmir

Lalmandi, Srinagar, 190008, J&K

Advertisement

NOTICE

Subject: Submission of copies of retirement notification(s)/other documentary evidence with regard to retirement of retired officers.

Ref: Agriculture Production Department, Civil Secretariat letter No. Agri- Gaz/55/2026 dated 25.08.2026.

Whereas, the Agriculture Production Department, Civil Secretariat, vide above referred letter has sought copies of retirement notification(s)/other documentary evidence with regard to retirement of retired officers up to 2018;

Whereas, the requisite records available in this Directorate have been examined and the information/documents in respect of some retired officers have been ascertained;.................

Click here to see list...........

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra