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Home / Latest News / Sub Treasury Kalakote Cashier Placed Under Suspension Following Arrest By ACB

Sub Treasury Kalakote Cashier Placed Under Suspension Following Arrest By ACB

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed Khadam Hussain, Cashier, Sub Treasury Kalakote, under suspension with immediate effect following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) pending a detailed inquiry into his conduct....

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Daily Excelsior
07:24 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 10: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed Khadam Hussain, Cashier, Sub Treasury Kalakote, under suspension with immediate effect following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) pending a detailed inquiry into his conduct.

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