Sub Treasury Kalakote Cashier Placed Under Suspension Following Arrest By ACB
JAMMU, Sept 10: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed Khadam Hussain, Cashier, Sub Treasury Kalakote, under suspension with immediate effect following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) pending a detailed inquiry into his conduct....
JAMMU, Sept 10: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed Khadam Hussain, Cashier, Sub Treasury Kalakote, under suspension with immediate effect following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) pending a detailed inquiry into his conduct.
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