Sub-District Hospital Bhaderwah celebrates 10th anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Sept 6: The Sub-District Hospital in Bhaderwah commemorated impressive 10th-anniversary. The jubilant event kicked off with a solemn candle-lighting ceremony, symbolizing the hospital’s commitment to illuminating the lives of its community.

The highlight of this celebration was the cutting of a magnificent cake, serving as a tangible testament to the hospital’s numerous achievements and milestones over the past decade. Severaldignitaries graced the occasion and were presented with tokens of respect and appreciation for their invaluable contributions to the hospital’s remarkable success.

The event was chaired by District Development Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, DDC Councilor, BDC chairperson, ADC Bhaderwah, ASP Bhaderwah, CMO Doda, Deputy Director Employment, BMO Bhaderwah, and a host of dedicated doctors and staff.

DDC Doda, in his address, expressed his joy and gratitude as the hospital reached this remarkable milestone. He praised entire hospital team, which includes doctors, nurses, and support staff, for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in delivering quality healthcare to the people of Bhaderwah.

Later, DDC Doda, along with other dignitaries, inaugurated District level Drugs Rehabilitation Centre in the old hospital building at Bhaderwah. He reaffirmed the commitment to eradicate drug menace from the society. The Drugs Rehabilitation Centre shall serve as an important place to change the lives of the addicts, he added.