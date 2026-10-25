Kolkata (West Bengal), Oct 25: Senior BJP leader and West Bengal state minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday hit out at Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah, accusing him of engaging in divisive politics and invoking Pakistan to create fear among the public.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Dilip Ghosh asserted that Jammu and Kashmir has experienced a structural transformation under the central government, leaving behind decades of fear-mongering and regional instability, adding that under the current central government, Jammu and Kashmir has changed structurally; terrorism has been curbed, development work is underway, and people on the ground are happy with the progress.

"There are no terrorists left in J&K; the region has become free of terrorism. The people do not want terrorism. Development is underway there, and the central government is fostering this progress in coordination with the rest of the nation. The local population is also happy," he said.

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He accused Abdullah and similar leaders of practising old-style divisive politics for the last 50-60 years — sometimes aligning rhetorically with Pakistan, sometimes using the Pakistan threat to scare people — and said that approach no longer works.

"Some leaders there only know how to practice politics by creating divisions. Such a style of politics will no longer work. As for what Pakistan is doing—there is no need for us to even look at that. We consider this region an integral, inseparable part of our country; therefore, its development must be fully realised. Our focus is entirely on this. At times they cosy up to Pakistan, and at other times, they try to instill fear by invoking Pakistan. This is how politics has been conducted for 50 or 60 years—by figures like Farooq Abdullah," he added.

Ghosh further added that J&K is an integral and inseparable part of India whose development is a national priority, and projected the BJP as the only party that can deliver that development, contrasting it with what he calls fear-mongering and regional instability of the past.

"But today, the country has undergone a transformation; people now desire development, and the BJP is the only party capable of delivering it," he added.

Ghosh’s remarks come amidst an escalating political controversy triggered by Farooq Abdullah's contentious comments suggesting that Pakistan was "protecting" Kashmiris—a statement that drew fierce condemnation across the political spectrum, including demands for an apology from the BJP, VHP, and criticism from Congress leaders.

Addressing a workers' convention, Abdullah on Saturday questioned whether Kashmiris could expect justice from Delhi and urged the local population to stand up and fight for their identity.

"What can you expect from Delhi? You must have the courage to stand up to them and fight. If you do not, you will be wiped out. Your name and identity will disappear, and no one will even remember you. Our neighbour is constantly after them. It goes everywhere, saying that the Kashmir issue has not been resolved. It is protecting us; otherwise, their intentions are not good. They say one thing but do something entirely different," Abdullah said.

Beyond his foreign policy remarks, Abdullah targeted New Delhi's administrative grip on the Union Territory through the Lieutenant Governor's office. He cited a pending administrative rule requiring medical graduates (MBBS, MD, MS) to complete a mandatory two-year service bond in local rural hospitals or pay a penalty of ₹50 lakh.

"This is a region where a file has been pending with the Lieutenant Governor for a year, yet it has still not been approved. This is the state of affairs here. What can you expect from Delhi? Can you really expect them to deliver justice to you?" he questioned.

Abdullah's statements drew swift, furious condemnation from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its allies, and right-wing organisations, with several leaders demanding criminal action against the NC chief for treason.

"Dr. Farooq Abdullah has committed an act of treason. Pakistan is the killer of the people of J&K. Over the last 35 years, Pakistan sought to turn J&K into a graveyard... providing training, bombs, guns, pistols, and grenades to terrorists. How could Pakistan ever be a well-wisher?" said BJP leader Ravinder Raina.

"People like Farooq Abdullah have exploited Kashmir throughout their lives and reduced Kashmiris to second-class citizens. Today, under the Modi government, Kashmir is fully integrated into the mainstream and every citizen enjoys equal rights."

Altaf Thakur (BJP Leader): "This is an open rebellion against the country. His statement is against the unity and integrity of the country... Action should be taken against him," said Suresh Kumar Khanna, UP Minister.

"He has served as Chief Minister, MP, and within the framework of the Constitution—yet he chooses to speak the language of Pakistan. It is truly shameful. The militancy that plagued Kashmir since the 1990s was, in part, a consequence of his government," said GM Shaheen, JD-U State President.

"If he claims India's intentions are not good, does that mean he views himself as separate from India? He should learn from his own son—Omar Abdullah," said Vijay Sharma, J&K Deputy Chief Minister.

"Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral part of India. They live in India and sing praises of Pakistan... There is no greater treason than this," added Vinod Bansal, VHP leader.

While rejecting Farooq Abdullah's praise for Pakistan, coalition partner Indian National Congress used the opportunity to attack the BJP-led central government over delayed statehood and administrative overreach in J&K.

Ravinder Sharma, Congress leader) reiterated that J&K is an integral part of India and reminded that under the Shimla Agreement, Pakistan has no locus standi or right to raise bilateral issues internationally. However, he noted: "The Congress party is fighting for statehood—demanding to know why, despite repeated promises and an undertaking to the Supreme Court, statehood is still denied. In that context, the people of J&K are facing oppression."

"I do not agree with Farooq Abdullah on this... But what is happening in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)? People there regularly protest against the Pakistani government. If people in PoK are dissatisfied, what can Pakistan do about our Kashmir?" said Rashid Alvi, Congress leader. (Agencies)