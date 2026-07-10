Students try to disrupt public meeting of DyCM at Hiranagar on NLU issue

NC holds meetings to garner support for Statehood

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 9: A group of students today staged a protest and tried to disrupt the public meeting of Dy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary at Hiranagar near here, today seeking an assurance from him regarding sanction of separate National Law University (NLU) for Jammu.

Advertisement

The protestors also displayed placards reading separate NLU for Jammu. They said that CM, Omar Abdullah had earlier made a promise with them regarding sanctioning of separate NLU for Jammu within 20 days and over four months have passed but nothing has been done.

Click here to watch video

The protestors sought a reply from Dy CM in the public meeting by displaying the placards. However police chased them out of venue after it failed to pacify them and later the students held a protest outside. When Dy CM came out of the meeting to board his vehicle the protesters again tried to stop his way seeking a reply from him and heated exchanges were witnessed between Dy CM and the protesting students.

Surinder Choudhary while talking to media persons alleged that it was a preplanned move and he blamed police for the episode. He said it seems that the police don't want the NC Ministers to move and wanted action against the concerned SHO and SDPO.

He said that he will take up the issue with Lt Governor, Chief Minister and DG Police and seek action against the police officers who allowed the protestors to disrupt his meeting.

However the protestors remained adamant and said that they will not leave the venue till they get a clear cut reply from the Government on their demand. They said they will not allow the NC to hold a rally at Jammu on July 12 till NLU issue is sorted out.

The protest also briefly disrupted the event, creating a tense atmosphere at the venue.

According to eyewitnesses, one youth attempted to climb onto the stage during the commotion, prompting security personnel to intervene immediately and prevent any untoward incident.

Officials present at the venue, including the Station House Officer (SHO), tried to pacify the protesting students and persuade them to maintain calm. However, the students remained firm on their demands, resulting in several minutes of verbal confrontation.

Addressing the public gatherings in twin districts of Kathua and Samba the Dy CM said said the restoration of Statehood to Jammu & Kashmir is not merely a political demand but an essential prerequisite for safeguarding democracy, ensuring effective governance, and accelerating the all-round development of the region.

Addressing public meetings at Bari Brahmana, Vijaypur, Samba in district Samba and Hiranagar, Kathua in district Kathua along with party's provincial president Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta Choudhary said that every passing day without the restoration of full Statehood is causing irreparable harm to the future of Jammu & Kashmir. "The continued delay will adversely affect not only the present generation but also generations to come by slowing development, weakening democratic institutions, and creating uncertainty in governance," he asserted.

He said the legislator's party and other alliance partners have decided to hold a strong protest on July 20 at Jantar Mantar Delhi to remind the Centre leadership to restore the Statehood without any further delay. He also requested the people of Jammu to participate in a public meeting to be held on 12th of July at Maharaja Hari Singh Park Jammu.

Addressing the gatherings Rattan Lal Gupta provincial president Jammu said that he reminded the Central Government of its repeated assurances regarding the restoration of Statehood and urged it to translate those commitments into action without any further delay.