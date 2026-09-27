Students Protest At Private Punjab University Over Rape Claim, Block Highway; FIR Lodged

Phagwara, Sep 27: Students of the Lovely Professional University in Punjab's Phagwara allegedly went on a rampage on the campus early Sunday, damaging property and blocking a national highway over claims that a female student was raped by an outsider in the university premises.

Police said a rape case has been registered against an unknown person on a complaint by the students, who blocked a stretch of Delhi-Amritsar national highway, leading to a massive traffic jam.

A special investigation team has also been formed to investigate the matter, police said.

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In a statement, Lovely Professional University (LPU) said there was no truth in the rumours.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed a large number of LPU students damaging window panes, earthen flower pots and even putting some objects on fire.

Protesting students could be heard saying, "We want justice."

In the purported videos, some protesters with their faces covered by handkerchieves were seen vandalising shops in the university mall and other properties, while a few could be seen taking some items from a grocery shop. Purported videos showed a damaged ATM kiosk and some vehicles on the campus.

Traffic was diverted from Phagwara highway stretch to Phagwara-Jandiala road for Jalandhar side and via arterial roads as the blockade continued into the Sunday afternoon.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on the national highway with commuters being stranded on the road.

The protests started near the girls' hostel of the university at around 1 am, with students alleging that a female student, who was staying at the university hostel, was raped by a plumber three days back.

They also claimed that the hostel warden was informed about it but nothing was done.

Following reports of the rampage, a heavy police force from Kapurthala, Jalandhar Rural and Hoshiarpur was mobilised.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthula, Gaurav Toora said police received information that students gathered at the LPU campus at 1.45 am and blocked a road.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla, who reached the spot, said all SSPs of the range and police force have been mobilsed.

He said students were claiming that the girl, who had been staying at the GH-3 hostel on the campus, subsequently returned to her house and that no action has been taken in the matter.

Singla said an FIR has been registered based on the students' statement.

A special investigation team has also been formed, and a probe will be conducted along with students' representatives, he said.

He said the case will be investigated in a scientific manner.

The students also have certain other demands for which a meeting was scheduled with LPU management at 12 noon, the DIG said.

Singla said a copy of the FIR will be handed over to the students.

"The matter will be investigated, and there will be a forensic analysis, CCTV analysis, phone analysis. Investigation will be conducted along with the student leaders," he said.

Replying to a question, the DIG said the girl students are also demanding that the entire hostel staff should comprise only women.

These demands will be addressed by the management, he said.

To another question, the DIG said a girl student from Telangana studying at LPU died by suicide 15 days ago. The student's mobile phone had been sent for forensic analysis. "If students say there is any foul play, then action will be taken," he said.

LPU Vice Chancellor Jaspal Singh, when asked about students' claim of a rape, said they do not have knowledge of any such incident.

He said the university authorities will cooperate in the matter.

Earlier, SSP Toora, when asked about the claims of the alleged rape, said, "When we reached here, we came to know that there were rumours. Because of the rumours, students gathered here".

"We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control," the SSP said.

LPU authorities claimed that certain anti-social elements were spreading completely false, baseless and fabricated rumours through social media and other channels, thereby creating unnecessary confusion among students and attempting to disturb the peaceful academic environment of the university.

In the statement, the LPU authorities said it appears to be a deliberate and concerted attempt to malign the reputation of the university and tarnish its image.

Students, parents and members of the public are requested not to believe, circulate or amplify such rumours; they should rely upon information communicated through official channels of the university, it said.

The incident came a day after students of Chitkara University in Patiala held a protest.

Students there had also allegedly damaged a police vehicle over unverified claims that two female students allegedly committed suicide on the campus. (Agencies)