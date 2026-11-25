Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 24: Chief Education Officer Rajouri, Mohd Hafiz ordered an inquiry after a video went viral on social media showing students of Govt Higher Secondary School, Dangri cleaning school drain.

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The incident sparked resentment among the locals of the area and parents of the students. They expressed strong displeasure, questioning how students can be made to perform such duties that are meant to be carried out by sanitation staff.

According to reports, students were seen cleaning a drain inside the school premises. The incident came to public attention after someone recorded a video of the students carrying out the cleaning activity and shared it on social media. The video soon attracted attention, prompting parents and members of the local community to raise concerns over the alleged practice.

Several local residents also expressed resentment, demanding accountability from the concerned authorities and strict action against those responsible. They urged the Education Department to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in any educational institution.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Rajouri, Mohd Hafiz Sheikh, when contacted confirmed that an enquiry had been initiated into the matter. He said that the incident was quite unacceptable and assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible after the enquiry.

The incident has once again brought the functioning of school managements under scrutiny and highlighted the need for proper supervision and accountability in government educational institutions.