Student left locked inside school, entire staff suspended
RAMBAN, July 6: A Class VII student was allegedly left locked inside Government Middle School (GMS), Krawah, in Banihal zone for several hours after school authorities closed the premises for summer vacation without ensuring that all students had left, prompting...
RAMBAN, July 6: A Class VII student was allegedly left locked inside Government Middle School (GMS), Krawah, in Banihal zone for several hours after school authorities closed the premises for summer vacation without ensuring that all students had left, prompting the Education Department to suspend the entire school staff and order a high-level inquiry.....
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