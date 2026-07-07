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Home / Govt Orders / Student left locked inside school, entire staff suspended

Student left locked inside school, entire staff suspended

RAMBAN, July 6: A Class VII student was allegedly left locked inside Government Middle School (GMS), Krawah, in Banihal zone for several hours after school authorities closed the premises for summer vacation without ensuring that all students had left, prompting...

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Daily Excelsior
12:33 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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RAMBAN, July 6: A Class VII student was allegedly left locked inside Government Middle School (GMS), Krawah, in Banihal zone for several hours after school authorities closed the premises for summer vacation without ensuring that all students had left, prompting the Education Department to suspend the entire school staff and order a high-level inquiry.....

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