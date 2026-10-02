Col Shiv Choudhary (Retd)

shivchoudhary2@gmail.com

Picture this. A man walks 240 miles on foot, no phone, no playlist, no GPS, just to break one unfair law. No live stream. No follower count. Yet over seven decades after his death, more people can still quote him than most influencers alive today. That man was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, and on his 157th birth anniversary, it's worth asking a very vital question: in a world that scrolls past everything in three seconds, why has Gandhi never gone out of trend? Because he cracked something we're all still struggling with, how to be strong without being cruel.

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"An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind."

"Non-violence is a weapon of the strong."

Think about your own feed for a second. Outrage gets more views than kindness. A savage comeback gets more shares than an apology. Cancel culture moves faster than conversation. We live in an attention economy where anger is the currency, and the angrier the post, the faster it travels. Gandhi never saw a smartphone in his life, yet he seemed to predict all of this. His entire philosophy was built on one radical idea: that real strength lies in restraint, not in reaction.

He called it Satyagraha, holding on to truth. Not sitting quietly and taking injustice, that's not what Gandhi taught, but refusing to meet hate with hate. A Satyagrahi doesn't back down from an unjust system; he simply refuses to become as ugly as it is while fighting it. Gandhi called this the weapon of the brave, not the weak. Anyone can throw a punch when they're angry. It takes real guts to hold your ground and still refuse to throw one.

Here's the part that should genuinely surprise you: Gandhi was cancelling himself before cancel culture existed. In 1922, his Non-Cooperation Movement was at its absolute peak, momentum every activist dreams of, when a mob in a village called Chauri Chaura torched a police station and killed several policemen. Gandhi's response was to shut the entire movement down overnight, to the fury of his own supporters, because he refused to let a just cause be won through an unjust act. Try finding that kind of discipline on your timeline today.

That's the whole point of ahimsa, non-violence, which for Gandhi was never just about not throwing punches. It meant no violence in thought, word or deed, a far higher bar than most of us clear in a single group chat. Now zoom out to today's India, and the world. Wars are still displacing millions, and the killing continues. Communities are still turning on each other over religion, caste and politics. Terror attacks still make headlines with sickening regularity. And a newer, sneakier kind of violence has shown up, one Gandhi never lived to see but would recognise instantly: the online kind. Trolling. Doxxing. Rumours that spread faster than fact-checks. A rumour today doesn't need a mob to travel; it just needs a forward button. Fake news and doctored clips can spark unprecedented hate, and real riots, before the truth even finishes loading.

Gandhi's answer to all of this would probably sound almost too simple: check before you share, pause before you post, and keep your thumbs in check. Don't let a five-second burst of anger become a permanent, public version of you. He believed truth and non-violence were the same thing wearing two different faces, and that whatever means you use to win an argument or a cause is exactly what you'll be left holding once you've won it. Win ugly, and you inherit ugliness, and that's basically how the internet works too.

None of this made Gandhi soft or passive. He put his own body on the line, repeatedly. In Champaran, he stood with indigo farmers exploited by British planters. On the Dandi march, he walked for 24 days straight to defy a tax on salt, a commodity every single household needed, and turned it into a symbol the entire world understood. In his final months, while India celebrated independence, Gandhi wasn't at the celebrations. He was walking through riot-torn villages in Noakhali and fasting in Calcutta and Delhi, using his own health as leverage to stop people from killing each other. He eventually paid for that conviction with his life. Bullets ended him, but his end didn't end the idea.

That idea, notably, didn't stay confined to one family or one country. His extended family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with ashrams, peace foundations and non-violence institutes worldwide, continues his work today, from South Africa, where his own journey began, to universities in the US and Europe studying non-violent conflict resolution. Closer home, that same spirit quietly shows up in India's own peacebuilding efforts, including with pride and poignancy in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where the Army's long-running Sadbhavana programme and local youth-engagement and reconciliation programmes echo the same simple Gandhian instinct: heal first, argue later. It is a reminder that Bapu's fight was never only India's fight; it is still being fought, gently and persistently, in places that need it most.

Here's something else worth knowing before the current generation writes Gandhi off as a black-and-white textbook photograph: he never claimed to be perfect. He literally titled his own autobiography "The Story of My Experiments with Truth." He admitted mistakes. He updated his views. In an era where everyone online is terrified of ever being wrong, where a single deleted tweet becomes a scandal, Gandhi's comfort with saying "I got that wrong" is honestly more relatable than most of what trends today.

So what does this mean for you, scrolling right now? It means the fight against violence hasn't ended, it's just moved platforms. It used to be fought with swords and salt marches. Now a chunk of it is fought in comment sections, in what you choose to forward, in whether you pile on someone online out of anger or simply the fear of missing out. Gandhi's non-violence was never about being weak or staying silent. It was about disagreeing without dehumanising. Standing your ground without losing your character, your intent or your stand. Calling out injustice without becoming the thing you're fighting.

That's a genuinely hard ask. It's much easier to clap back, to screenshot, to pile on. But Gandhi's entire life was proof that the harder path is usually the one that actually changes something. Martin Luther King Jr. borrowed his method for civil rights in America. Nelson Mandela borrowed it in South Africa. Movements across the world, most of them led by young people, still borrow it today, because it works.

Today, when the garlands go up and the speeches begin, skip the temptation to see Gandhi as history homework. He was, in every practical sense, the original disruptor, a man who took on an empire with nothing but discipline and refused to let hate write the ending. The most rebellious thing you can do in a world addicted to outrage is choose peace on purpose, again and again, even when hate would be easier and would probably get more likes.

Bapu didn't ask for a holiday. He asked for a habit. Verify before you share. Listen before you condemn. Disagree without hate. Treat the person on the other side of the screen exactly like a person. Do that consistently, and you're not just remembering Gandhi once a year, you're actually living the one idea he never stopped repeating: peace isn't the absence of conflict, it's the courage to handle conflict without losing your soul.

(The writer is a motivational speaker and a change maker.)