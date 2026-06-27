Strong Earthquake Felt In Delhi, J&K After 6.2 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan

NEW DELHI, Jun 27: A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the richter scale struck Afghanistan on Saturday evening, sending tremors across several parts of Kashmir and causing panic among residents.

According to details provided by National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 7:04:51 PM IST. The epicentre was located at 36.442°N latitude and 70.672°E longitude, about 74 kilometres south of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, at a depth of 215 kilometres.

Tremors were felt across multiple districts of Kashmir, prompting people to rush out of their homes, offices and commercial establishments as a precautionary measure.

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There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property in Jammu and Kashmir.