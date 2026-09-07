Strong GDP growth reflects resilience of Indian economy: Ved Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: The strong 7.8 per cent year-on-year GDP growth recorded during the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 reflects the resilience of the Indian economy and will provide further momentum to industrial production, business activity and sales, particularly during the upcoming festive season.

This was stated by Ved Sharma, BJP J&K All Cells Incharge in a meeting of the BJP Industry Cell, held here today.

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The meeting was convened to assess the problems being faced by industrialists and strengthen the party’s outreach among the industrial community.

Addressing to the participants, Sharma said, “Sustained economic growth creates a favourable environment for industries to expand production, generate employment and increase investment. The 7.8 per cent GDP growth is a positive indicator of the strength of the Indian economy. With the festive season approaching, higher economic activity is expected to give a further boost to industrial production, trade and sales.”

He said, “The BJP will continue to work closely with the industrial sector and take up genuine issues affecting its growth.”

Sharma directed the Industry Cell team to undertake extensive visits to major industrial areas, including Bari-Brahmana, Samba, Kathua, Gangyal and Digiana, to directly interact with industrialists and understand their problems.

He asked the team to nominate four to five members for each area who would coordinate with local industrial stakeholders, identify their concerns and make sincere efforts to facilitate their resolution with the concerned authorities.

Ved Sharma also divided the 17 organizational districts of the BJP in the Jammu region among the co-convenors of the Industry Cell, stressing that systematic distribution of responsibilities would ensure greater coordination and effective follow-up of industrial issues.

Earlier, Industry Cell Convenor Deepak Gupta presented a detailed report on the activities undertaken by the cell and apprised the meeting of the issues raised by the industrial sector.

Co-Convenor Rachit Khosla thanked all the participants for attending the meeting.