Strong Economy, Technology And National Security Are Pillars Of Great Nation: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Vadodara (Gujarat), Jun 30: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Vibrant Gujarat platform has evolved into a nationwide movement contributing to the vision of a "Viksit Bharat", while asserting that a strong economy, technological capability and national security together form the foundation of a strong nation.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Vadodara, Singh said the initiative was helping Gujarat move forward through new ideas and opportunities.

"This is an effort to take Gujarat forward through new ideas and new possibilities. I also visited the exhibition here. There is representation from several sectors, including industry, MSMEs, tribal products and heavy industries. The work being done in the defence industry is also commendable. You inspire us to create a favourable environment for private industry," he said.

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Praising Gujarat's contribution to the nation, Singh said the state had produced several iconic leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Gujarat gave the country Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and it is this soil that also gave India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since he became Prime Minister, India's prestige has risen on the global stage. Today, when India speaks at international forums, the world listens attentively. The credit for this goes to Narendra Modi, who was born to a Gujarati mother," he said.

The Defence Minister said the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2003 during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, had transformed into a broader movement over the past two decades.

"The Vibrant Gujarat platform reflects the vibrancy of the people and industries of Gujarat. It was founded in 2003 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Today, it has become a broad movement linked to the vision of a developed India. Over the last two decades, it has brought unprecedented transformation to Gujarat, and today Gujarat has become the growth engine of India," he said.

Explaining the significance of his participation in the conference, Singh said economic development and national security were closely interconnected.

"It is natural for some to ask what the Defence Minister has to do with Vibrant Gujarat. A strong economy lays the foundation for a secure nation. The development of the defence sector is not limited to manufacturing weapons; it also accelerates a wider economic ecosystem. Defence corridors generate new opportunities for industries and employment. In the changing technological landscape, we must strengthen our industries," he said.

The Defence Minister said great nations stand on three strong pillars.

"Great nations stand on three strong foundations--economic strength, technological strength and national security. These three are deeply interconnected. Where there is economic prosperity and technological advancement, security becomes stronger. And where national security is strong, industries and innovation flourish," Singh said.

Referring to the changing global geopolitical environment, the Defence Minister said India's future role on the world stage would depend on its self-reliance, technological capabilities and collective resolve.

"In the changing geopolitical environment, India's self-reliance, technological capability and collective resolve will determine the country's role on the global stage in the coming decades," he said. (Agencies)