Strong action demanded against Rizvi over his remarks on Quran

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 13: Various political, religious groups, trade and social organizations today condemned the remarks of Waseem Rizvi who has filed petition in Supreme Court on some verses of Quran and demanded stern action against him.

Jammu and Kashmir Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) has strongly condemned the “mischievous and malicious agenda” of Waseem Rizvi. MMU said that this move is deliberate, aimed at provoking Muslims and feeding into the agenda of Islamophobes hostile to Islam and full of hatred.

MMU said that the Holy Qur’an is the final word revealed by Allah Almighty and every single word has and will remain unchanged till the Day of Judgment. The holy scriptures revealed by Allah including the Quran are sacred and it is beyond the power of any human being or agency to change a single word or to make any change(s) to it.

The Kashmir unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint against former Waseem Rizvi for hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community by speaking against the Holy Quran. Manzoor Bhat in a statement said that they have filed a complaint at Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar’s officer against Waseem Rizvi for his anti-Quran remarks.

The Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) condemned the blasphemous remarks made by Wasim Rizvi and urged the GOI to take strong action against him.

“Rizvi is known for his anti-Islamic remarks in past and he should be punished for that. Rizvi should be arrested because he is just trying to create conflict between two schools of thought of Islam. Allah himself is the protector of this holy book,” KTA President Ajaz Shahdhar said in a statement. He said if no action was taken against Rizvi, it would lead to ‘sectarian tension’.

Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam while condemning the actions of Waseem Rizvi said that claims are blasphemous, unacceptable and that he should be arrested immediately.

Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami of Karwani Islami also condemned the actions of Waseem Rizvi and urged the Government to take action against him as such attempts always endanger the communal harmony.