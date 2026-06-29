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Home / Videos / Strings of Heritage: Bandipora Artisan Keeps Centuries-Old Rabab Making Tradition Alive

Strings of Heritage: Bandipora Artisan Keeps Centuries-Old Rabab Making Tradition Alive

    At 50, Bashir Ahmad of Sadnoor village in north Kashmir's Bandipora district continues to preserve the traditional art of rabab making, dedicating his life to keeping the centuries-old craft alive. Through his skilled craftsmanship, he creates the...

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Daily Excelsior
06:04 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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At 50, Bashir Ahmad of Sadnoor village in north Kashmir's Bandipora district continues to preserve the traditional art of rabab making, dedicating his life to keeping the centuries-old craft alive. Through his skilled craftsmanship, he creates the iconic stringed instrument that holds deep cultural and musical significance in Kashmir.Bashir hopes to pass on the traditional knowledge to future generations, ensuring that the rich heritage of rabab making continues to thrive despite changing times and declining interest in the craft.

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