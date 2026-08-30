Strict measures in Bilaspur to curb rising sugar prices, cap on stock exceeding 400 metric tonnes

BILASPUR (HP), Aug 29: The Bilaspur district administration in Himachal Pradesh has imposed strict measures to curb rising sugar prices and ensure adequate availability in the market.

A stock limit has been set for the 40 wholesale traders operating in the district to prevent unnecessary stockpiling and hoarding, officials said on Saturday, adding that regular monitoring is being done to check storage and existing stock of sugar in the district.

District Controller of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Bilaspur Sheetal Sharma said instructions have been issued to all wholesale traders in the district to ensure compliance with these orders.

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Wholesale traders in the district will not be permitted to hold a total sugar stock exceeding 400 metric tones, she said, adding that to monitor market availability, all wholesale traders have been instructed to update details of their available stock daily on the food stock portal.

This will enable the department to receive regular information regarding the quantity of sugar available in the market and effectively monitor any storage exceeding the prescribed limits.

She further stated that shopkeepers with a monthly sugar consumption of up to 10 metric tonnes may hold stock equivalent to a maximum of 15 days' consumption. The department is conducting regular checks to ensure compliance with the prescribed stock limits. (PTI)