Strengthen Cong at constituency level in J&K: AICC Secy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and incharge J&K affairs of the party, Divya Maderna today asked the party cadre to strengthen the Congress at Block and Constituency level in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Addressing organisational meeting of the District Jammu Rural Congress Committee at the party headquarters in Jammu today, Maderna, who was flanked by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, Ex- MLC Ved Mahajan and District president Neeraj Kundan underlined the urgent need to strengthen the Congress party at the constituency level in the region.

“To make Congress robust in rural areas, we must first fortify our organisational structure from the grassroots to upward,” she stated.

Maderna also informed the house that the process of SSA-2 is nearing completion and that the list of new block presidents will be released shortly.

Raman Bhalla emphasised that organisational strength forms the backbone of any political party and is the true foundation for electoral success and public connect. He stressed that without a strong and active cadre at the booth and block levels, no party can effectively serve the people or counter challenges on the ground.

JKPCC leader called upon all functionaries to prioritise systematic ground-level consolidation, maintain continuous engagement with party workers and the public, and work with discipline and unity to rebuild the organisation. He urged leaders to remain accessible, responsive and committed so that the Congress regains its traditional strength in Jammu Rural.

Neeraj Kundan highlighted the unique challenges and opportunities in the district, noting that Jammu Rural comprises 11 assembly constituencies. He reiterated that the primary focus remains the systematic formation and activation of the party organisation at the grassroots level across all these segments.

The meeting witnessed discussions on organisational issues, feedback from the field, and strategies to expand the party’s presence and effectiveness.

Constituency incharges and block presidents who were present including Ajay Lakhotra JKUT president NSUI Dwarka Choudhary, Kuldeep Sharma, Mangal Bral, Ajaib Singh Mottan, Rajinder Kumar, Amrit Bali, Romal Singh, Ashok Bhagat, Kailash Saini, Vijay Tagotra, Balkar Singh, Yashpal, Gurmeet Singh, Zorawar Singh, Happy Randhawa, Ashok Sharma and other senior leaders.